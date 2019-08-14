Nuts Surrender Late Lead in 13-10 Loss

August 14, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. - After building a five-run lead heading to the seventh-inning stretch, the Modesto Nuts lost 13-10 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

Joseph Rosa gave the Nuts (55-66; 25-26) their third lead of the night when he clubbed a RBI double in the sixth inning. Rosa finished the game with two RBIs and a pair of walks. In the seventh, the Nuts added to that advantage when Connor Kopach doubled home three runs.

After building a 10-5 lead, the Quakes (69-50; 28-23) scored eight unanswered runs against the combo of Collin Kober (L, 3-2) and Nick Duron. Miguel Vargas singled home a run in the seventh before Jeren Kendall hit a two-run homer. In the eighth, the Quakes recorded back-to-back doubles to make it a one-run game. That knocked Kober out of the game. Duron allowed the game-tying RBI single to Brayan Morales. Vargas gave the Quakes the lead with a two-run single.

Kober allowed six runs on seven hits over one inning of work.

Brett De Geus (W, 2-0) worked the last 2.1 innings with four strikeouts and just two hits.

Penn Murfee started the game for the Nuts and allowed four earned runs over four innings of work four strikeouts and three walks.

Mitch Haniger in his first rehab game went 1-for-4 with a RBI double and two runs scored.

The Nuts will look to even up the three-game set with the Quakes in game two on Wednesday night. First pitch in Rancho Cucamonga is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.