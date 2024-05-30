Quad City Storm Announce Toporowski as Head Coach

MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm is excited to announce Shayne Toporowski as the second Head Coach in franchise history.

Toporowski began his coaching career as an assistant at Holy Cross College in 2013. The following season he departed to become the Head Coach at Worcester State University where he remained for six seasons. As Head Coach he led the team to 58 wins, including 15 in the 2018-2019 season. It was the school's winningest season in 42 years. Toporowski coached three Storm players during his tenure at Worcester State; Rich Ledy, Alex Pommerville and Mike Moran.

"Shayne's reputation as a coach and passion for the game of hockey excite us tremendously," said Storm Owner, John Dawson. "We feel that Shayne is the right individual to lead our team to the level of competition we expect to see night in and night out."

Prior to his coaching career, Toporowski played 18 seasons of professional hockey in the NHL, AHL, multiple top-level European leagues and ended his career in the CHL with the Quad City Mallards. During his single season in the QC, Toporowski was a player-assistant coach, assistant captain and tallied 11 goals, 21 assists and 87 penalty minutes through 61 games.

"I am really excited to get this opportunity to coach in pro hockey with the Quad City Storm," said Toporowski. "I'm looking forward to getting to know the players and staff in the organization."

Shayne Toporowski is the uncle of former Quad City Storm assistant coach Jake Toporowski and the brother of Quad City Mallard great Kerry Toprowski. Shayne currently resides in Worcester, MA with his wife, Stephanie and children, Dmitri and Olena.

The Quad City Storm will formally introduce Shayne Toporowski as its next head coach today at 11:00 AM CT in the Vibrant Arena conference center. This event is closed to the public, but will be streamed live on the Storm's Facebook page.

The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena on October 19, 2024. More information on the upcoming season will become available on www.quadcitystorm.com and on Storm social media channels later this summer.

Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are on sale now. Fans can secure their membership by emailing [email protected]

