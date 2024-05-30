Marksmen Announce 2024-25 Home Schedule
May 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce their home dates schedule for the 2024-25 season, starting with Opening Night on October 19.
Fayetteville will play a total of 28 regular season home games at the Crown Coliseum, with 13 on Saturdays, 8 on Fridays, 4 on Sundays and 3 mid-week games.
The Marksmen will be on home ice the following days:
SATURDAY, October 19
SATURDAY, November 2
SUNDAY, November 3
FRIDAY, November 15
SATURDAY, November 16
WEDNESDAY, November 27
FRIDAY, December 6
SATURDAY, December 7
SUNDAY, December 8
FRIDAY, December 20
SATURDAY, December 21
SATURDAY, December 28
FRIDAY, January 10
SATURDAY, January 11
SATURDAY, January 25
SUNDAY, January 26
FRIDAY, February 7
SATURDAY, February 8
THURSDAY, February 20
FRIDAY, February 21
SATURDAY, February 22
WEDNESDAY, March 12
FRIDAY, March 14
SATURDAY, March 15
SATURDAY, March 22
SUNDAY, March 23
FRIDAY, April 4
SATURDAY, April 5
The full 2024-25 schedule, including promotional nights, opponents and times will be announced at a later date.
Season tickets are now on sale! Don't miss out on the best season of Marksmen hockey yet, and get the best per-game ticket pricing with additional benefits by securing your plan today! Click the season tickets tab or call in to the Marksmen office at 910-321-0123 to inquire.
