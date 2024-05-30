Marksmen Announce 2024-25 Home Schedule

May 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce their home dates schedule for the 2024-25 season, starting with Opening Night on October 19.

Fayetteville will play a total of 28 regular season home games at the Crown Coliseum, with 13 on Saturdays, 8 on Fridays, 4 on Sundays and 3 mid-week games.

The Marksmen will be on home ice the following days:

SATURDAY, October 19

SATURDAY, November 2

SUNDAY, November 3

FRIDAY, November 15

SATURDAY, November 16

WEDNESDAY, November 27

FRIDAY, December 6

SATURDAY, December 7

SUNDAY, December 8

FRIDAY, December 20

SATURDAY, December 21

SATURDAY, December 28

FRIDAY, January 10

SATURDAY, January 11

SATURDAY, January 25

SUNDAY, January 26

FRIDAY, February 7

SATURDAY, February 8

THURSDAY, February 20

FRIDAY, February 21

SATURDAY, February 22

WEDNESDAY, March 12

FRIDAY, March 14

SATURDAY, March 15

SATURDAY, March 22

SUNDAY, March 23

FRIDAY, April 4

SATURDAY, April 5

The full 2024-25 schedule, including promotional nights, opponents and times will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets are now on sale! Don't miss out on the best season of Marksmen hockey yet, and get the best per-game ticket pricing with additional benefits by securing your plan today! Click the season tickets tab or call in to the Marksmen office at 910-321-0123 to inquire.

