QCSportsNet.com Puts On The Icing

QCSportsNet.com, the Quad Cities' provider of live high school sports play-by-play, is joining the professional ranks, as the exclusive play-by-play outlet for all Quad City Storm hockey regular season and playoff home games. This is in addition to live coverage of six high schools, with football season kicking off on Friday, August 27th. QCSportsNet owner Ken Jacoby and Storm president Brian

Rothenberger made the announcement.

After a season lost to Covid-19, the Storm return to action with opening night on Friday, October 15th, at the TaxSlayer Center, against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Jacoby, radio announcer for the Quad City Mallards in 2001-04, will have the play-by-play call. It is the first of 28 regular season home games - plus any home playoff contests - which will air over QCSportsNet.com. Fans can also hear games in many locations within the TaxSlayer Center, where the Storm averaged more than 3,000 fans over their first two seasons, 2018-19 and 2019-20. In addition, the audio will accompany live video available on HockeyTV.com via paid subscription.

Joey Dwyer will be calling the play-by-play of many Storm contests. He has been behind the microphone for numerous Division I sporting events for Illinois State University, including Redbirds football, basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball contests, along with conference championship gymnastics for ESPN+.

It is the eighth season of full-time season of high school play-by-play for QCSportsNet, which has grown steadily and now features Bettendorf, Davenport North, and Pleasant Valley games on the Iowa side, and Moline, Rock Island, and United Township contests on the Illinois side, including road trips, as well as post-season coverage of football and boys and girls basketball. Announcers (listed alphabetically) include Mike Cocquit, Dwyer, Roland Glembine, Greg Halbleib, Russ Hughes, Jacoby, Kyle Kercheval, Joe McCoy, Rothenberger, and Joe Winkel.

Businesses wanting a unique association with the local high school athletic programs and/or the Quad City Storm by becoming sponsors should contact Ken Jacoby at (309) 912-5135 or ken@qcsportsnet.com for information.

