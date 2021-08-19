Silverberg Named Director of Broadcasting

The Knoxville Ice Bears have hired play-by-play announcer Joel Silverberg to a full-time role as the team's Director of Broadcasting. The 2021-22 season will be his eighth with the organization after joining the Ice Bears in 2014.

"I'm beyond excited to join my hometown team in a bigger role," said Silverberg. "This organization has been great to me and my family over the past seven seasons. Mike Murray, Dave Feather and the rest of the staff have always been great to work with and I'm looking forward to working more closely with the franchise."

In addition to play-by-play duties, Silverberg will be focusing on assisting the Ice Bears in providing media content to support community relations between players and fans. His calls can be heard on the league's HockeyTV channel, as well as Mixlr.

