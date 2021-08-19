Fayetteville Adds Former Seawolf Zach Court

August 19, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced another signing on Thursday morning.

Forward Zach Court, a native of Winnipeg, Mb. has signed with the Marksmen for the 2021-22 season.

"I like that he's a high-compete guy, when you play D-I hockey and in the BCHL you've got a good caliber to you," said head coach Cory Melkert, "he can make a positive difference for us."

Court comes to Fayetteville after completing his collegiate career with the University of Alaska at Anchorage Seawolves. In his final NCAA season in 2019-20, Court finished with a career high six points (1g, 5a). Unfortunately, Court was forced to forgo his senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to joining the U.A.A. squad, Court was a leader on the BCHL's Merritt Centennials. His best season in the respected junior league was the 2017-18 campaign, where he scored 11 goals and added 30 more assists. His 41 points ranked fourth on the Centennials team that season.

"I'm excited to be a Marksmen," said Court, "I'm just looking forward to getting down to Fayetteville and getting this started."

"We're excited to see what he can bring to the table," continued Melkert, "I expect him to contribute right away."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.