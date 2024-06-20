PWHL Toronto Extends Allie Munroe for Two Years

June 20, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - PWHL Toronto announced today that the team has re-signed defender Allie Munroe to a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

"Allie plays a reliable physical game that deepens our backend. She is a fierce competitor and an incredible teammate," says General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "She exemplifies the values of our organization. We are thrilled to have Allie on our blue line for the next two seasons."

The 27-year-old from Yarmouth, Nova Scotia patrolled the blue line on Toronto's second defensive pairing during the inaugural season. Offensively, Munroe contributed six points (1-5-6) in 24 regular season games and had an assist in the opening game of the 2024 PWHL Playoffs. A steady presence on the blueline, Munroe averaged 21:43 of ice time in the PWHL Playoffs, adding 13 hits in five games played. Previously, she played two seasons apiece for the Connecticut Whale in the PHF and Djurgårdens IF in the SDHL after graduating from Syracuse University, where she was named CHA Best Defender in 2016-17 and 2018-19.

"I am so excited that I'm coming back to Toronto for two more years! I'm very grateful to continue my career and to be given the chance to play for this incredible organization," Munroe shared. "I am looking forward to continuing to play in front of the best fans in the PWHL and to have the opportunity to compete for the Walter Cup!"

Munroe is the first player to re-sign with Toronto this offseason. She joins eleven additional returnees who signed multi-year contracts ahead of the league's inaugural season, including forwards Victoria Bach, Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Emma Maltais, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner and Blayre Turnbull; defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan and Jocelyne Larocque; and goaltender Kristen Campbell.

PWHL teams have an exclusive window until June 21 free agency to offer extensions to players currently under contract. Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

