PWHL Boston Announces Contract Extensions for Hannah Brandt, Emily Brown, Sidney Morin and Sophie Shirley

BOSTON, MA -Ã¢â¬Â¯PWHL Boston announced today that the team has re-signed forwards Hannah Brandt and Sophie Shirley, and defender Emily Brown to two-year contract extensions through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Defender Sidney Morin has also been re-signed to a one-year contract extension for the 2024-25 season.

HANNAH BRANDT, FORWARD, 2-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

A native of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, Brandt played all 24 games for PWHL Boston throughout the 2024 regular-season, in addition to eight playoff games. The 30-year-old scored her first career goal in her second PWHL game, on January 13 in Montreal, and finished the regular-season with ten points (5-5--10), while adding two points (1-1--2) in the PWHL Playoffs

"Hannah is a player with a wealth of experience playing at the highest levels," said Marmer. "Her elite hockey sense and her leadership on and off the ice make her an invaluable member of our group. We look forward to her contributing significantly to our team's success."

Brandt was selected by PWHL Boston in the fifth round, 21st overall in the inaugural PWHL Draft after spending three seasons competing in the PWHPA. She also represented the United States in the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics, earning a gold medal in 2018, and silver in 2022. Additionally, Brandt has earned three gold medals and two silver with the United States Women's National Team in IIHF Women's World Championship competition (2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2022). She was also a member of the 2018-19 Isobel Cup Champion Minnesota Whitecaps (PHF) and played four NCAA seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-2016) where she was a three-time National Champion and served as captain during her senior season.

"I am beyond excited to return to Boston for two more years," said Brandt. "I can't wait to play in front of the best sports fans and am eager to begin another quest for the Walter Cup."

EMILY BROWN, DEFENSE, 2-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

A native of Blaine, Minnesota, Brown played all 24 games for PWHL Boston throughout the 2024 regular-season, along with eight playoff games. The 25-year-old scored her first career goal in her twentieth PWHL game, on April 18 against Toronto, and finished the regular-season with four points (1-3--4), adding two points (0-2--2) in the playoffs

"Emily is a steady and reliable presence on D and brings a hard-to-play-against style," said Marmer. "She is a key member of our D-core and we're excited to see her continue to raise her game."

Brown was selected by PWHL Boston in the eighth round, 46th overall, in the inaugural PWHL Draft after spending the 2022-23 season with the PWHPA's Team Sonnet. Prior to that, she played five NCAA seasons with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, including two as co-captain. Additionally, Brown earned gold at the 2016 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship and represented the United States in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back in Boston for the next two seasons," said Brown. "I feel extremely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this group and play in front of these fans. Looking forward to bringing a Walter Cup to Boston."

SIDNEY MORIN, DEFENSE, 1-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

A native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Morin played all 24 games for PWHL Boston throughout the 2024 regular-season in addition to eight playoff games. The 29-year-old scored her first career goal in her eighteenth PWHL game, on March 20 in Toronto, and finished the regular-season with four points (1-3--4), while adding two points (0-2--2) in the playoffs.

"Sid is another player with extensive experience at the highest levels," said Marmer. "She adds an offensive dimension to our backend as a great puck mover and transporter, playing fast in transition."

Morin was signed by PWHL Boston prior to the 2024 season after the team picked her up off waivers from PWHL Minnesota, who originally selected the defender in the ninth round, 49th overall in the inaugural PWHL Draft.

Morin spent five years playing professionally in Europe before joining the PHF's Minnesota Whitecaps for the 2022-23 season. Prior to that, the 2018 Winter Olympic gold medallist with Team USA was a standout at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, serving as captain as a senior

"I am super excited to be staying in Boston for another year and to be part of this group and city," said Morin. "It is a special locker room full of talented players and I feel privileged to be able to play alongside them again this fall."

SOPHIE SHIRLEY, FORWARD, 2-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Shirley played 20 games for PWHL Boston throughout the 2024 regular-season, along with eight playoff games. The 24-year-old scored her first career goal in her seventh PWHL game, on February 2 against Montreal, and finished the regular-season with five points (3-2--5), adding two points (1-1--2) in the playoffs

"After an impactful rookie season, I have no doubt that Sophie has the potential to be an elite player in this league for many years to come," said PWHL Boston General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Sophie is an incredibly dynamic skater and has high-end offensive instincts. We look forward to supporting her development and we're excited to see her continue to elevate her game here in Boston."

Shirley was selected by PWHL Boston in the eleventh round, 63rd overall, in the inaugural PWHL Draft after spending the 2022-23 season with the University of Wisconsin Badgers. Shirley played five NCAA seasons with Wisconsin, winning three NCAA titles (2019, 2021 and 2023). Prior to that, she made her debut with the Canadian National U18 team and earned silver medals at the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships.

"I'm so excited to be shipping up to Boston for the next two years," said Shirley. "It was an honour to play in Boston for the inaugural season of the PWHL and I can't wait to continue to work towards a championship."

Brandt, Shirley, Brown, and Morin join a team with 11 additional returnees who signed multi-year contracts ahead of the league's inaugural season. That group includes captain Hilary Knight and fellow forwards Loren Gabel, Taylor Girard, Alina Müller, Jamie Lee Rattray, Theresa Schafzahl, Susanna Tapani; defenders Jessica DiGirolamo and Megan Keller; goaltenders Aerin Frankel and Emma Söderberg.

PWHL teams have an exclusive window until June 21 free agency to offer extensions to players currently under contract. Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

