PWHL Hamilton Adds Brianne Jenner in Historic First Signing

Published on June 5, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Hamilton News Release







HAMILTON, ON - PWHL Hamilton today announced that forward Brianne Jenner has been signed to a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 season. Jenner makes history as the first-ever player to sign with PWHL Hamilton with a contract through the 2028-29 campaign and becomes the first of five players to be added during Phase 2 of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process.

Jenner, from nearby Oakville, ON, and a product of the Stoney Creek Girls Hockey Association, was one of the Ottawa Charge's first three foundational players prior to the PWHL's inaugural season and served as captain in each of the league's first three seasons. The 35-year-old is Ottawa's all-time leading scorer with 61 points (28G, 33A) in 82 career games, highlighted by a 2025-26 campaign where she ranked fourth in league scoring and set personal bests in all offensive categories with 12 goals, 14 assists and 26 points in 30 games, earning a nomination for the Forward of the Year award, which will be announced on June 16. Internationally, Jenner is a four-time Olympian, winning gold medals in 2014 and 2022 and silver medals in 2018 and 2026, and has compiled four gold, six silver, and one bronze medal in 11 World Championship appearances.

Phase 2 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process, which began Friday at 12 p.m. ET and continues until Monday, June 8 at 1 p.m. ET, allows each expansion team to build the foundation of its roster by acquiring five players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process. Only players identified on an expansion team's initial 20-player Exclusive Negotiation Target List are eligible to be signed during Phase 2. Existing teams can lose a maximum of three players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season during this phase. Read the full rules here.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

PWHL Hamilton Adds Brianne Jenner in Historic First Signing - PWHL Hamilton

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