PWHL San Jose Signs Corinne Schroeder, Rory Guilday

Published on June 5, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL San Jose News Release







SAN JOSE, CA - PWHL San Jose today announced that goaltender Corinne Schroeder is the team's first-ever player, signing a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 season. Schroeder, who was under contract with the Seattle Torrent, joins PWHL San Jose with a new deal through the 2027-28 campaign and becomes the first of five players to be added during Phase 2 of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process.

Schroeder started 17 games for the Seattle Torrent in 2025-26, earning five wins and posting a .915 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average. On June 6, 2025, the 26-year-old from Elm Creek, Manitoba, became one of the first five foundational signings for the expansion Torrent after spending two seasons with the New York Sirens. Schroeder, who was selected 33rd overall by New York in the inaugural PWHL Draft, has played in 52 games across her PWHL career and sits tied for third all-time with five shutouts, while her .921 save percentage ranks fifth all-time. She made history by recording the league's first-ever shutout on Jan. 1, 2024, against Toronto in the PWHL's inaugural game and finished the season as a finalist for Goaltender of the Year. Her collegiate career included four seasons with Boston University and one with Quinnipiac University, where she graduated in 2022 as Bobcats MVP and a finalist for NCAA Women's Goalie of the Year.

Phase 2 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process, which began Friday at 12 p.m. ET and continues until Monday, June 8 at 1 p.m. ET, allows each expansion team to build the foundation of its roster by acquiring five players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process. Only players identified on an expansion team's initial 20-player Exclusive Negotiation Target List are eligible to be signed during Phase 2. Existing teams can lose a maximum of three players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season during this phase. Read the full rules here.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.