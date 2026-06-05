PWHL Hamilton Signs Kayle Osborne to Three-Year Contract

Published on June 5, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Hamilton News Release







HAMILTON, ON - PWHL Hamilton today announced that goaltender Kayle Osborne has been signed to a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 season. Osborne joins PWHL Hamilton with a contract through the 2028-29 campaign and becomes the second of five players to be added to the team during Phase 2 of the PWHL's Expansion Roster Distribution Process.

Osborne, a 24-year-old from Westport, ON, was selected by the New York Sirens in the fifth round (28th overall) of the 2024 PWHL Draft. She appeared in 10 games during her rookie season before emerging as New York's primary starter in 2025-26, playing in 27 of the team's 30 games and recording a .906 save percentage alongside a 2.47 goals-against average. Her 11 wins ranked fourth in the league, while her four shutouts ranked third, and her five career shutouts are tied for third in PWHL history. She also reached an international milestone by making her Olympic debut as Canada's third goaltender at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan. Prior to turning professional, Osborne capped an outstanding collegiate career at Colgate University with a 20-4-1 record, a career-best 1.28 GAA, with a .941 SV% and six shutouts in 26 games during her fifth and final season as a Raider.

The addition of Osborne by PWHL Hamilton follows today's earlier Phase 2 signing of forward Brianne Jenner.

Phase 2 of the Expansion Player Distribution Process, which began Friday at 12 p.m. ET and continues until Monday, June 8 at 1 p.m. ET, allows each expansion team to build the foundation of its roster by acquiring five players through signings and, if necessary, a player selection process. Only players identified on an expansion team's initial 20-player Exclusive Negotiation Target List are eligible to be signed during Phase 2. Existing teams can lose a maximum of three players who are under contract for the 2026-27 season during this phase. Read the full rules here.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page.







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