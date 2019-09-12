Pumpkin Patch Park Coming to Florence Freedom

The Florence Freedom are excited to announce NASH FM Pumpkin Patch Park will be coming to UC Health Stadium this fall, presented by Amazon.

Pumpkin Patch Park will bring to life a harvest festival atmosphere, plus feature unique attractions in a 'Field of Dreams' baseball experience!

Amazon is the presenting sponsor of the event and will feature job application stations inside the team shop. Those that apply for peak season positions will receive $5 in concession bucks and will be eligible to win Echo Dots, Fire Sticks and Amazon gift cards. The first 300 applicants each week will receive free admission to the Pumpkin Patch.

Pumpkin Patch Park will run every Saturday in October, and Sunday, October 27. The operating hours will be from 10am - 4pm each Saturday, and 12pm - 6pm on the final Sunday in October. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for kids 12 and under, and $6 for high school/college students w/ ID. Children under 1 year old are free.

Save $1 on tickets when purchased in advance of the date attended.

For complete details on the fun coming to NASH FM Pumpkin Patch Park presented by Amazon, visit FlorenceFreedom.com.

