Pueblo Ends Beef 21-Game Home Winning Streak with 44-31 Win

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The Pueblo Punishers came into Liberty First Credit Union Arena and ended the Omaha Beef's 21 game home winning streak. The last home loss for the Beef was April 23, 2022, a 41-27 loss to the Billings Outlaws. Omaha had a 31-12 lead after the third quarter opening kickoff was returned for a touchdown by Otis Odom, but that was the last time the Beef scored. The Punishers scored 32 unanswered points in the second half as they won 44-31.

Omaha scored first when Chase Contreraz hit a 37-yard field goal and would get a 40-yard interception return from Terrance Jackson to end the first quarter up by ten points. Pueblo quarterback, Josh Hollins, gave the visitors their first points with a 33-yard run to cut the lead to four. Omaha bounced back with a 14-yard touchdown run by David Ross. Ross finished the game with 31 yards on 12 carries. Pueblo answered with a 7-yard touchdown by Jo-El Shaw, but Omaha scored with eight seconds remaining in the first half when Tyler Lauenstein hit David Ross with a two-yard pass.

Josh Hollins had three touchdown passes and a 3-yard touchdown run in the second half for the Punishers and they added a 30-yard touchdown when Tevin Shipp returned an interception. Pueblo ended the game with 203 yards of total offense on 43 plays. Hollins finished 17 of 29 with three touchdowns and two interceptions for 166 yards. He added another 36 yards on the ground on five attempts and scored two touchdowns. Aaron Dilworth had five receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns, while Pat Mcsweeney caught four passes for 52 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, Noa Purcell had a game high 12 tackles with four tackles of loss. Dawandrick Crockett had the other interception for Pueblo.

The Beef struggled moving the ball as they could only generate 119 yards on 41 plays. Lauenstein connected on 9 of 23 pass attempts for 52 yards while throwing two interceptions and one touchdown. Korrell Koehlmoos was the leading receiver with four catches for 29 yards. Jaylen Perkins led the Beef with nine tackles with an interception and Raymond Cutts added seven tackles. Otis Odom had eight kick returns for 204 yards including the 55-yard return touchdown.

Next Saturday, Omaha will travel to Salina, Kansas to take on Salina Liberty.

OTHER NOTES:

The last time Omaha lost a season opener was in 2017 to the Sioux City Bandits.

Coaches show Monday from 6-7pm at Goose's Bar and Grill.

Any questions call the Beef office at 402.346.2333.

2026 Omaha Beef Schedule (0-1)

Pueblo Omaha

March 14, 6:30pm CT Vs Pueblo Punishers L 31-44 First downs 13 12

March 21, 6:30pm CT @ Salina Liberty Rushing Yds 42 67

March 28, 6pm CT @ Southwest Kansas Pasing Yds 161 52

April 4, 6:30pm CT Vs Sioux City Bandits Total offense 203 119

April 18, 8pm CT @ Colorado Spartans Third Down 4/9 2/7

April 25, 6:30pm CT Vs Dallas Bulls Fourth Down 2/3 0/4

May 2, 6:30pm CT @ Amarillo Warbirds Sacks 0 1

May 9, 6:30pm CT Vs Louisiana Rouxgaroux Pts off Turnovers 6 6

May 16, 7:10pm CT @ Sioux City Bandits Penalties 11-96 4-19

May 23, 6:30pm CT Vs Colorado Spartans Time of Possession 34:01 20:57

Beef Season Stats

Beef All-Time records vs. (As of 3/14/25)

Overall record Regular Season Post-Season Home Away

Sioux City Bandits 31-24 26-24 5-0 17-11 14-13

Salina Liberty 10-7 8-5 2-2 6-1 4-6

Colorado Spartans 5-0 4-0 1-0 3-0 2-0

SW Kansas Storm 3-0 2-0 1-0 2-0 1-0

Louisiana Rouxgaroux 2-0 2-0 0-0 1-0 1-0

Amarillo Warbirds 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Dallas Bulls 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Pueblo Punishers 0-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0







National Arena League Stories from March 14, 2026

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