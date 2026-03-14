Beef Open Regular Season vs Punishers

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







The Omaha Beef kick off the 2026 season hosting the expansion Pueblo Punishers Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Beef are trying to make what would be their sixth straight championship game appearance. The 2025 Beef lost to the Beaumont Renegades 29-37 in the NAL Championship game as they finished the season 8-2. The earlier lost last season was also at the hands of Beaumont as they ended the Beef's 24 game winning streak. Beef head coach Brandon Negron, who joined the team last April, looks to continue the success of Omaha, who is 47-10 over the last five season.

Veteran quarterback Demry Croft takes over the reins of the Beef. Joining Croft in the backfield is running back David Ross, who previously played a few games at offensive line last season. Over his Beef career, Ross has appeared in 5 games, recording 9 carries for 23 yards and 1 touchdown. Omaha returns two wide receivers including Devanaire Conliffe (16 games, 33 rec 439 yds, 12 TD), Korrell Koehlmoos (17 games, 47 rec 526 yds 8 TD) and newcomer Otis Odom. The Beef bring back two starting OL returns who have history with Omaha, Olukayode Akinmoladun Jr (70 games), and Reggie Patrick (42 games) with Joenez Coleman joining them.

A strong defensive line will suit up for the Beef with Rudy Ngougni (7 games 34 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 sacks), Brandon Munoz (59 tackles with Wheeling last season), DeAnthony Hall-Steele (8 games, 21 tackles, 1 TFL, .5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and JayShawn Washington (20 games, 97 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 20.5 TFL, six PBU, six force fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, two block kicks and has scored three defensive touchdowns). Newcomer Brian Price will take over at linebacker with veterans' defensive backs Chris Perry (73 games 238 tackles 18 INT, 48 PBU 94 kick returns 1722 yds, 3 TD), Trey Dudley-Giles (64 games, 257 tackles, 23 INT, 44 PBU), Ponce Deleon (24 games, 121 tackles, 8 INT), Terrance Jackson (17 games, 60 tackles, 3 INT), with Jaylen Perkins.

Pueblo opened the season last week with a 56-45 victory over the Colorado Spartans. Co-Head Coaches Tae Brooks and Clinton Solomon lead the Punishers. Their staff also includes indoor veteran James Terry. Offensively, veteran quarterback Joshua Hollins passed for 235 yards completing 19 of his 23 attempts for five touchdowns vs the Spartans. Running back Jo-El Shaw rushed for 34 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, while catching six passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Patrick Mcsweency was the leading wideout with five catches (38 yds), Andrew Thomas-Cobb added four (60 yds, 1 TD), and Aaron Dilworth had two receptions that both were touchdowns.

Defensively, Pueblo leading tackler was Donyai Dixon and had one interception with 10 tackles and three pass breakups. Dawandrick Crockett recorded nine tackles, and Tevin Shipp contributed eight tackles. The Punishers allowed 284 yards to Colorado on 57 plays, with Paxton Lynch passing for 215 of those yards.

OTHER NOTES:

The Beef are 11-1 vs teams from the state of Colorado. (6-1 vs Ice and 5-0 vs Spartans)

The National Arena League 2026 season has nine teams; Amarillo Warbirds, Colorado Spartans (Denver), Dallas Bulls, Louisiana Rouxgaroux (Bossier City), Beef, Pueblo Punishes, Salina Liberty, Sioux City Bandits, and the Southwest Kansas Storm (Dodge City). Six teams will make the playoffs with the top two teams earning byes in the first round.

2026 Omaha Beef Captains: Trey Dudley-Giles, Chris Perry, Reggie Patrick, Junebug, and Demry Croft.

2026 Omaha Beef Schedule (0-0)

Pueblo Omaha

March 14, 6:30pm CT Vs Pueblo Punishers Avg Pts Scored/G 56

March 21, 6:30pm CT @ Salina Liberty Avg Pts Allow/G 45

March 28, 6pm CT @ Southwest Kansas Total Offense/G 278

April 4, 6:30pm CT Vs Sioux City Bandits Total Defense/G 284

April 18, 8pm CT @ Colorado Spartans Turnover Margin +0

April 25, 6:30pm CT Vs Dallas Bulls

May 2, 6:30pm CT @ Amarillo Warbirds Home Record 1-0 0-0

May 9, 6:30pm CT Vs Louisiana Rouxgaroux Road Record 0-0 0-0

May 16, 7:10pm CT @ Sioux City Bandits All-time Record 0-0

May 23, 6:30pm CT Vs Colorado Spartans Last Meeting 1st Meeting

Beef stats

Projected Starters

Omaha Beef (0-0) Pueblo Punishers (1-0)

QB #11 Demry Croft #8 Joshua Hollins 19 of 23, 235 yds 5 TD's; 1 rush 7 yds

RB #32 David Ross #9 Jo-El Shaw 9 rushes 34 yds 3 TD; 6 rec 100 yds 2 TD

WR #7 Otis Odom #4 Patrick Macsweeny 5 rec 38 yds

WR #12 Devanaire Conliffe #12 Kenttwon Brown 2 rec 23 yds

WR #13 Korell Koehlmoos #88 Andre Thomas-Cobb 4 rec 60 yds

OL #74 Joenez Coleman #1 Jeff Luc

OL #50 Olu'kayode Akinmoladun #57 Kyle Lester

OL #71 Reggie Patrick #95 Tyrell Thompson

DL #1 Rudy Ngougni #24 King Mwikuta 3 tackles, 1 TFL

DL #22 Brandon Munoz #20 Makeah Scrippio 3 tackles, 1 TFL

DL #30 DeAnthony Hall-Steele #42 Darrin Primes 2 tackles

LB #56 Brian Price #17 Noa Purcell

DB #0 Terrance Jackson #5 Dawandrick Crockett 9 tackles

DB #3 Chris Perry #6 Donyai Dixon 10 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PB

DB #21 Trey Dudley-Giles #7 Stanley Williams 6 tackles

DB #23 Jaylen Perkins #11 Tevin Shipp 8 tackles, 1 TFL

K #19 Chase Contreraz #15 Victor Leventri 8-8 PAT

Others

#4 Ponce Deleon #3 Chris Elmore 5 tackles, 1 TFL

#80 Brentley Allen #14 Drew Crooks 4 tackles, 1 PB

#2 JayShawn Washington #0 Aaron Dilworth 2 rec 14yds 2 TD

NAL Player of the Week Awards-

Web information

Livestream - NAL Network

Website - beeffootball.com

Facebook- facebook.com/TheOmahaBeef







National Arena League Stories from March 14, 2026

Beef Open Regular Season vs Punishers - Omaha Beef

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