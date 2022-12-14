Prowlers Visit Baton Rouge, Biloxi

The Port Huron Prowlers will make their first trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and final trip to Biloxi, Mississippi of the year during their three-game series with the Mississippi Sea Wolves this week. It will be the second three-in-three for Port Huron this season after opening weekend with the Motor City Rockers.

The Prowlers are riding high after a 7-3 win over the FPHL-leading Columbus River Dragons on Dec. 10 earned them a series split. The first game of the set was a 5-3 loss on Dec. 9. Port Huron fell behind in both games. The Dragons opened up a 3-0 lead in the first period on Dec. 9 and didn't let the Prowlers get into the game until it was too late. Jacob Kelly led the way for Columbus with a hat trick. Wyatt Hoflin took the loss for Port Huron. The next night, the Dragons went up 2-0 in the second before Dalton Jay scored to unleash the teddy bear toss. Then, two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties to Columbus goaltender Bailey MacBurnie coupled with a five-minute major to Edgars Ozolinsh gave the Prowlers over three minutes of five-on-three time to start the third. They scored twice at five-on-three and three times at five-on-four, all within the first 3:46 of the frame, to blow the game open. Tucker Scantlebury scored both of the two-man-advantage goals. Joe Noonan made 40 stops and got the win in his first appearance this season. After handing the Dragons just their second regulation loss of the season, Port Huron sits at 8-7-3 with 27 points and fourth in the Continental Division.

The Sea Wolves also picked up big points in their three-game series with Carolina. Only two of the three games counted towards the standings which the teams split. After former Prowler Dakota Ulmer scored an empty net goal in overtime to end an exhibition contest at Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, the two teams played twice at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The game seemed destined for overtime after a three-goal comeback by Mississippi to take the lead followed by a late tying goal by the Thunderbirds. Petr Panacek broke the Sea Wolves' hearts by scoring the game-winner with 18 seconds to go in regulation for a 6-5 win. Mississippi fell down again the next night but scored four straight goals between the second and third to take a 6-4 win. Chuck Costello and Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored in both games that counted while former Prowler Ian Wallace took the loss after coming in to relieve Blake Weyrick to begin the second period of the first game but also notched the win in a full-game effort the next night. The Sea Wolves are 3-12-2 with 11 points and last in the Continental.

SEASON SERIES (PROWLERS 2-0)

Nov. 11 @ Mississippi: Prowlers 6, Sea Wolves 1

Nov. 12 @ Mississippi: Prowlers 5, Sea Wolves 2

LAST MEETING

For the second straight night, the Sea Wolves held a lead and for the second straight night, the Prowlers blew open the game with a barrage of goals. This time, three goals in a stretch of 1:11 in the third period gave Port Huron a two-goal lead en route to a 5-2 win. Hoflin made 27 saves while Sam Marit kicked off a seven-game point streak with a goal and an assist. Greg Harney took the loss for the Sea Wolves.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Wyatt Hoflin (G) - Hoflin made his first two starts as a Prowler in Mississippi last month and dominated with a 1.50 goals-against average and .950 save percentage.

Sea Wolves - Dakota Ulmer (F) - Ulmer was traded to Mississippi along with Ian Wallace on Nov. 29. Since the move, he has three points in four games plus two goals in the exhibition matchup in Baton Rouge last week.

STAT CENTRAL

16 points separate the fourth-place Prowlers and fifth-place Sea Wolves in the Continental Division standings...Mississippi's win on Dec. 10 snapped an FPHL-high 13-game losing streak...Joe Deveny, Larri Vartiainen and Evan Foley (PHP) each had five points in two games in the last series between these teams...The Prowlers and Sea Wolves are the only teams in the Continental currently on a winning streak (both one win)

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 15, 8:00 P.M. at Raising Cane's River Center (Baton Rouge, LA)

Dec. 16, 8:05 P.M. at Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Biloxi, MS)

Dec. 17, 8:05 P.M. at Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Biloxi, MS)

All games will be streamed live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel

