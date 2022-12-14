Mammoth Acquire Defenseman Nick Papandrea

Elmira, NY - The Elmira Mammoth have acquired Defenseman Nick Papandrea from the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Papandrea hails from Chesterfield Township, Michigan. He stands at 5'11" and is 187 lbs. He is a stand-up defenseman and will look to jump in the play for the Mammoth.

Papandrea played his college hockey at Indiana Tech, he played 138 games and had 34 goals and 50 assists in his time at the Hoosier State.

After college hockey Papandrea spent his time in the SPHL split between two different clubs. The first half of the season he played 26 games for the Vermillion County Bobcats, he had 1 goal and 4 assists. He moved onto Quad City and played 11 games there. He would accumulate 1 goal and 4 assists there as well.

This season he started the year in Quad City and played in just 3 games before moving down to the Carolina Thunderbirds. In 7 games with Carolina Papandrea had 2 assists.

Papandrea will now be back with former teammates Thomas Proudlock and Nathan Campbell. Another new defensive player adds to the corps that the Mammoth already have.

The Mammoth travel to Columbus to take on the River Dragons, first game is Friday at 7:30 pm. The Mammoth will return back home on December 26th to take on the Port Huron Prowlers.

