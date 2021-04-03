Prowlers Take Weekend Series Thanks to 4-Goal Run Midgame

Columbus, GA - The Port Huron Prowlers won on Saturday afternoon 4-3, taking the weekend series from the River Dragons.

After another scoreless first period this time it was the River Dragons who struck first with a bomb of shot from Jake Schultz at the right circle went through Kurt Gutting to make it 1-0 early in the second. Columbus would double their less through CJ Stubbs who sniped a corner during 4-on-4 play.

Port Huron would get on back though as Dustin Henning let a puck go that seemed to have eyes for the back of the net and somehow got through Jacob Caffrey for a 2-1 game.

That score would hold until the 3rd period but in that final frame Port Huron continued to pour on the goals. Tallies from Joseph Deveny, Dalton Jay (on a breakaway) and Justin Portillo had Port Huron sitting pretty up 4-2 with only a few minutes to go in the game.

With an empty net at about the 2:10 mark, Columbus began pressuring the zone hard and found a goal with Connor Fries going far list with just over a minute to go. Each team would take their timeout during the seconds that followed after but Port Huron was able to hold on and take all 3 points for the second straight night.

Kurt Gutting picked up the win with a 29-save outing. Jacob Caffrey took the loss after a 24-save night.

The River Dragons now look ahead to a crucial 3-game set with the Thunderbirds, starting on Friday night at the Civic Center. Tickets available at the box office or on ticketmaster.com

3 Stars of the Game

Joseph Deveny

CJ Stubbs

Connor Fries

