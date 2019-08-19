Prowlers Sign Filin Timofei of Belarus

The Prowlers are excited to announce that we have added defensemen Filin Timofei, a 35 year old defensemen, from Minsk, Belarus. Timofei played in the OHL in 2002-03, but then spent the years after back home in Belarus playing in the top league, winning the league title once. Having quite a bit of international experience should make the transition to the smaller ice surface a lot smoother.

"He has been a steady contributor over there, Pace said. We are expecting him to come in and add a veteran presence to the back end. He is a guy that can play in all situations and its always good to add more players like that!"

You can catch an early look at Timofei and the rest of the Prowlers when they open up Training Camp on October 14th (times TBA). The Prowlers Home Opener is November 8th vs the Columbus River Dragons at 7:30.

