Danbury Arena to Host Hartford Wolf Pack vs. Springfield Thunderbirds Pre-Season Game

August 19, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





DANBURY, CT - Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack will play an American Hockey League (AHL) preseason game at Danbury Arena on Wednesday, September 25th against their Atlantic Division rivals the Springfield Thunderbirds. The puck will drop at 7pm. Details for individual ticket sales of the AHL preseason game will be announced at a later date. As part of the season ticket holder package, all Danbury Hat Tricks season ticket holders will receive a complimentary ticket to the game.

The Hartford Wolf Pack are the AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, and have called Hartford home since 1997. The Springfield Thunderbirds are the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers and are entering their 4th season.

As part of the night on September 25, the Wolf Pack and host Danbury Hat Tricks have partnered with the Western Junior Colonials, with a portion of the proceeds marked towards their youth hockey development program.

The September 25 game will mark the beginning of a month-long countdown to the return of professional hockey in the Hat City, before the Danbury Hat Tricks begin their inaugural season by hosting the Port Huron Prowlers on October 25th at 7pm.

Hockey is back at the Danbury Ice Arena this fall, the new home of the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, the Danbury Colonials of the North American 3 Hockey League, and the Connecticut Whale of the National Women's Hockey League. Season tickets for the Hat Tricks are currently on sale beginning at $290, and includes complimentary parking and food credit for your first hot dog and beverage. Tickets can be purchased at danburyhattricks.com or by calling 203-794-1704.

