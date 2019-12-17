Prowlers-Rumble Bees Preview

Port Huron - The Port Huron Prowlers (7-6-0-2) will host a mid week matchup when they host cross state rival Battle Creek (0-19-0-0) for one game Wednesday night. This will be the first time in franchise history that these two teams will play each other. The puck will drop at 7:30 at McMorran Arena.

Game Storylines - The Prowlers are currently enjoying a three-game win streak. All three of those wins have come against the Columbus River Dragons. The Prowlers sit at third place in the FPHL Western Division. A win over the Rumble Bees would put the Prowlers two points back of the Danville Dashers, who they play this weekend.

Scouting the Rumble Bees - According to Bus League Hockey, Battle Creek has set the FPHL record for worst start to a season. A mark that was previously set at 0-14-0-0 by the Steel City Warriors. The Rumble Bees are lead by leading scorer Nathan Margets and Ryan Alves, who have nine and eight points on the season respectively. Former Prowler Shea Carey is a part of Battle Creek, with a goal and two assists so far on the season.

Last Time Out - The Prowlers swept Columbus last weekend, winning Friday nights contest 3-2, and Saturday's 3-0. Saturday's shutout was the Prowlers second of the season, the first coming on November 29 when Cory Simons lead the Prowlers to a 4-0 victory. Battle Creek fell to Mentor last Saturday, dropping a 6-2 contest against the Ice Breakers.

Tending the Twine - Port Huron goaltender Cory Simons is currently undefeated in the current FPHL season. His record sits at 5-0-0-0. His last defeat was March 9, when the Watertown Wolves won 9-6. During his run, he has ascended to the top of the FPHL leaderboards leading the league in both goals against average (1.60) and save percentage (.953). Port Huron's Chris Paulin recorded his first shutout of the season last Saturday, with a 3-0 win over the River Dragons. During that contest he stopped all 30 shots he faced. Although Battle Creek goalie Jacob Mullen is 0-13-0-0, he averages 40 saves per contest. That includes a 68 save performance on November 28.

Season Series - This will be the first meeting ever between these two franchises. The last game between two Michigan based teams in the FPHL was the Port Huron Prowlers and the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints.

New Face in Charge - Battle Creek fired their first head coach, Clint Hagmaier, on November 17, after an 0-9-0-0 start. Since the firing, no new hire was made, but general manager Adam Stio has been the acting head coach since.

Breaking out the Brooms - Last weekend was the first series sweep the Prowlers completed since the opening weekend in Danbury. It was also the first time they had picked up six points in a weekend. They had split their previous four series that included at least two games.

300 For Robertson! - With an assist during their November 23rd contest against the Mentor Ice Breakers, Matt Robertson recorded his 300th career point in the FPHL. Robertson is far and away the Prowlers all time leading scorer, scoring 130 goals, while assisting 179 times. Robertson currently sits at fifth all time on the FPHL scoring leaders.

Change of Venues - So far this season the Prowlers have tallied a 2-4-2-0 record away from McMorran Ice. While at home the Prowlers are sitting at 5-2-0-0.

The Rumble Bees are winless both at home and on the road.

