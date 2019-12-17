Rumble Bees Re-Acquire Kinsman

BATTLE CREEK, MI - Continuing with their commitment to upgrade their player roster, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees have completed several transactions that are taking effect immediately.

In a deal completed with the Delaware Thunder, the Rumble Bees re-acquired center Eli Kinsman in exchange for the rights to defenseman Bryce Litke. In addition, the hockey club announced the release of both center Phoenix McElroy-Scott and left wing Yaroslav Blokhin.

Kinsman, 22, will be returning to Battle Creek after starting his first-ever professional season with the Rumble Bees in October. Before being waived by the Rumble Bees, the Cocoa Beach, FL product had registered 3-points in 4-games on 2-goals, 1-assist with 2-PIM. The highly-skilled pivot collected 3-more points in 3-outings with the Thunder, counting 1-goal and 2-assists. For the season up to date, Kinsman has been averaging virtually a point a game; 7(3-3-6).

The second coming of Kinsman commences Wednesday night in Port Huron where the Rumble Bees will make their first-ever appearance as they are hosted by the Prowlers in a 7:30 pm face-off with radio broadcast time set for 7:00 pm on WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One," and 930 AM.

As for the two released players, McElroy-Scott, the defensively-minded centerman saw action in all 19-games, recording 3-points on 1-goal, 2-assists with 4-PIM. Meanwhile, Blokhin had been a team try-out candidate who did not see any action in game competition.

Following their Wednesday night excursion to Port Huron, the Rumble Bees will cap their pre-Christmas schedule with a two-games' homestand series against the 2018-19 Commissioner Cup Finalists, the Elmira Enforcers. The Rumble Bees battle the Enforcers on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:35 pm at The Rink Battle Creek.

Friday night, December 20th has been designated "Baseball Night With The Bombers" while Saturday night is "Ugly Christmas Sweater Night." All fans are encouraged to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters on this special night. The "Jolly One," Santa Claus is also expected to be in the building to have fun with the youngsters.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18 RUMBLE BEES AT PORT HURON 7:30 PM

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20 ELMIRA AT RUMBLE BEES 7:35 PM

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21 ELMIRA AT RUMBLE BEES 7:35 PM

