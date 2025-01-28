Prowlers Pound Dashers

DANVILLE, IL - The Steven Esau era began in Danville this past Friday night. However, the new skipper would be in for a rude awakening, as his new Dashers were routed by 9 different Prowler marksmen who helped Port cruise to a 9-1 victory.

The Dasher faithful were eager to see what the new bench boss brought to the table in period 1. It would be baptism by fire, with the Prowlers dominating on all cylinders. Hits, shots, and scoring chances were all lopsided. Familiar face from the first Dasher era Dustin Henning returned to Danville to join the Dashers, after being released by the Hat Tricks. He made an impact early drawing a penalty just 3 minutes into the contest. However, the Dashers plans to strike first would be thwarted, when a rare Kim Miettinen turnover led to a shorthanded breakaway for sharpshooter Alex Johnson. It was the season debut for Dasher goalie Tristan Canter, who was beat through the five-hole by Johnson to put Port up 1-0. About 7 minutes later, a shot from the point off the stick of Ludwig Thellstrom beat Canter on the blocker side to double the lead at 2-0. Port controlled the zone the rest of the frame, routing the Dashers in shots 20-6. Once again, it would be a difficult hill to climb for the home squad.

Period 2 opened hot and heavy. Just 17 seconds in, Thomas Murphy provided some life, tipping home a Cyril Nagurski shot to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. However, the fun would be brief. Approximately 9 seconds later, defenseman Ben Brockway wrapped home a goal to get it right back. The woes continued when 16 seconds after that, Stefan Diezi beat Canter in the blink of an eye to make it 4-1. Not even a minute later, Tristan Simm potted one on the powerplay to make it Prowlers 5 Dashers 1. And then not even 7 minutes later, Brett Lockhart lit the lamp on a fast break to make it 6-1. Eli Bowers then entered for Tristan Canter who stopped 27/33 shots he faced. The Dashers were able to pepper Prowler's net minder Yoshihiro Kuroiwa with 16 shots in period 2, but couldn't find the twine. After 10 stagnant minutes of back and forth action, Bryan Parsons became the 7th different Prowler to pot one in a chaotic play in front of the net. So to the locker room we went yet again, this time with Port up a touchdown.

Period 3 didn't get any easier. Tucker Scantlebury scored 5 minutes into the third frame to add to the lead, now 8-1. The Dashers were once again on their heels for the entire frame, failing to mount any offense and posting just 4 shots on net. Reggie Millette became the 9th different Prowler to score in the closing minutes of the 3rd period, and the final would hold at 9-1.

The Dashers and Prowlers will square off in a rematch tomorrow night inside the David S. Palmer Arena at 7:05 CST.

