New Year, New Guys, Same Result

January 28, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







2025 certainly felt like a rebirth for a struggling Dashers group, but losing their top 3 point-getters and best D-man would make for a bumpy start. In a lopsided battle, Monroe strangled the Dashers 6-1.

A new year, and a lot of new faces in the Dashers lineup to begin 2025. Still with 35 games remaining, an excited and energetic group seemed ready to go as the team traveled to Monroe for a set with the Moccasins. Playing with just 4 defenseman, it was a slow start for a group learning to play together. An early penalty from Bowie Slarks added insult to injury, as the Moccasins perfected the triangle ending with a Trygve Many Guns tally to go up 1-0. The Dashers took another 2 minor penalties in the frame, forcing them to play on their heels against a physical and high-shot volume offense. One of the best opportunities for the visitors came with Bo Zinchenko turning nothing into something, driving the net and being stoned all alone by Kuhn. Just after the penalty expired, Scott Coash found himself alone on the doorstep to beat Wahlgren on the glove side and make it 2-0. The Dashers had a late flurry of opportunities towards the final minutes, but couldn't deliver. As the final horn sounded, Trey Fischer exchanged a few jabs with Blake Anderson, and heard it from the crowd as he was escorted to the locker room. Down a pair, the Dashers had their work cut out for them in the final 40.

Period 2 began with some life for the visitors. About 3 minutes in, Jhuwon Davis cashed in on a breakaway to cut the deficit in half and make it 2-1. It didn't take long for the Mocs to answer with Helmer Oskarsson banging home a rebound to get it right back to 3-1. Slarks took another penalty in the midst of all the chaos, and it took just another 20 seconds of gametime for Many Guns to tip home a shot from the point and make it 4-1. With the game slipping away, the Dashers couldn't help their own cause, posting just 6 shots in the frame. Ben Stefanini added a late goal towards the end of the frame making it 5-1. The new Dasher group playing with just 4 defenseman had plenty of wrinkles to iron out not only in the final 20, but ahead of tomorrow's action.

20 more minutes to make something happen, but the mountain was just too steep. Coming out of the break the Dashers had their only powerplay, but couldn't do much with it. Monroe continued to strangle the deer, tilting the ice for the duration of the frame. A dozen shots were turned aside by Kuhn, as Reitter added another Moccasin goal to make it 6-1. The score would hold as the final buzzer sounded, and a statement win for Gary Gil's group was the result.

The Dasher losing streak is bumped to 19 games as the new year begins. The two teams will go at it once again tomorrow night at 7:00 CST inside the Monroe Civic Center.

