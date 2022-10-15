Prowlers Drop Series Finale to Motor City

Prowlers dropped the series finale with the Motor City Rockers 2-1 at McMorran Place on Oct. 15, 2022. The victory is the Rockers' first in franchise history. Port Huron took two of three games in the opening weekend set.

The Prowlers got the scoring started when Dakota Ulmer tapped home a pass from Austin Fetterly. It was Ulmer's second goal in as many games.

Motor City responded under two minutes into the second period on the power play. Jonathan Juliano beat Danick Rodrigue from just below the face-off dot to tie the game at one. Later in the frame, Ross Bartlett came in alone and appeared to beat Rodrigue low but the puck bounced in and out so fast that it was initially ruled no goal. After extensive discussion between the referees and goal judge, it was ruled a good goal and the Rockers took that lead into the intermission.

Trevor Babin held down the fort the rest of the way in his third start in as many days. He finished with 27 saves and his first win of the season. Bartlett added an assist to his goal for a two-point night. He was named the game's first star.

Fetterly and Alex Johnson extended their point streaks to three games while Rodrigue made 33 stops in the loss.

The Prowlers return to action on Friday, Oct. 21, when they host the Carolina Thunderbirds for the first of a two-game set at McMorran Place. It will be the first time the teams meet since last season's playoffs when the Thunderbirds swept Port Huron in two games.

