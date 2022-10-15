Black Bears Score Early Defeating Elmira 6-3

Elmira, NY - The home opener for the Elmira Mammoth was spoiled by the Binghamton Black Bears after falling 6-3. Binghamton got off to a 4-0 start and it was too much to overcome. The Black Bears are now 2-0 on the season and the Mammoth fell to 0-2.

Just a minute and 1 second into the game Tyler Gjurich fired off ashot that found its way through Harley White jumping Binghamton out to a 1-0 lead. Kyle Powell and Ricardo Regala received the assists on the goal.

Just over a minute later it was Nikita Ivashkin who used his speed to fly by defenders and work his way to the crease to send home goal number 2. Michael Haskins delivered the pass up the boards to find the streaking Ivashkin.

On the power play after a Yianni Liarakos roughing call Jesse Anderson found the net. This was his 3rd goal in two days after finding the twine twice last night. Yates and Powell received assists on the goal.

A defensive miscue by the Mammoth led to the 4th goal of the game, Gavin Abbott tapped in the unassisted goal just about a minute after the Anderson goal.

In his first career pro hockey game Lance Hamilton would get the Mammoth on the board with a power play goal. The Honolulu native used his speed to skate by defenders and delivered a shot top shelf to make it a 4-1 game. Yianni Liarakos and Tyler Becker tallied an assist. That would end the first period.

In a very even 2nd period of action the Black Bears would tally the lone goal. Austin Thompson, who scored twice last night, would add another one to his season total. This pushed the score to 5-1 Binghamton. Gavin Yates his second assist of the night on the goal.

In a very physical and chippy final 20 minutes of hockey, Yianni Liarakos broke through with a shorthanded goal. With a flick of the wrist off the backhand, Liarakos made it a 5-2 game. Kameron Wilson and Tyler Becker received an assist on the goal.

As Binghamton did all game they answered right back. On the power play Gavin Yates pushed one through and made it a 6-2 score. Powell earned his 3rd assist of the night on the goal, 5 assists for the big D-man in two games.

With just over a minute left in the game a little tic-tac-toe passing led to the final tally of the game for either side. Justin Laporte and Parker Moskal went back and forth to push it by Sheppard. Laporte received the goal and Moskal the assist. This made the final score 6-3.

The Elmira Mammoth will move on to face the Columbus River Dragons next week at home on Friday and Saturday. Friday's puck drop is set for 7:30 right here at First Arena, get your tickets on Firstarena.net.

