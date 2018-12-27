Prowlers Dash Danville To Open Tough Stretch

December 27, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





(Port Huron, MI) - The Port Huron Prowlers might be heating up for the holidays, after picking up their sixth victory in the last eight games, with a 6-1 win over the Danville Dashers on Wednesday night at McMorran Arena.

The game opens a stretch in witch Port Huron will play five games in six nights. Overall it was the second straight Prowlers win.

The game was tight over the first 34 minutes, with Port Huron scoring 18:41 into the first period to lead 1-0. Matyas Kasek did the honors with his 8th goal of the season.

Midway into the second period the teams combined to score three goals in a span of 1:42. Zach Zulkancyz scored his 6th goal of the year at 14:37 to give the Prowlers a 2-0 lead, but Brandon Contratto scored just 19 seconds later to put the Dashers on the board and make it a one shot game again. However, Yianni Liarakos put the Prowlers up by two again at 16:19, and 3-1 Port Huron was the score after 40 minutes.

The Prowlers piled on three more goals in the third. Zulkanycz tallied his second goal of the night on a power play at 9:18, followed by even strength goals by Jonathon Juliano and Dalton Jay at 11:21 and 15:34 making the final scored 6-1 Port Huron.

Dalton Jay finished the night with a goal and four assists, while Yianni Liarakos had a goal and three helpers, and Zach Zulkancyz two goals.

Port Huron will host the first place Carolina Thunderbirds on Thursday night. Puck drops at 7 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.