Wild Finish In Port Huron

December 27, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





(Port Huron, MI) - The Port Huron Prowlers suffered just their third loss in the last nine games on Thursday night as Stanislav Vlasov spoiled a big third period come back, when he scored with 23 seconds left on the clock to lift the visiting Carolina Thunderbirds to a 5-4 win at McMorran Arena. Carolina has won eight games in a row.

Down 3-1 headed into the final 20 minutes, the Prowlers mounted a wild come back that started with a Matt Robertson goal at 10:41, which cut the deficit to 3-2. The Thunderbirds, however, retook a two goal lead with five minutes left on the clock on a Peter Cicmanec tally. 38 seconds later, Robertson scored his second goal of the game to bring the score back to one goal at 4-3. With the goaltender on the bench for an extra attacker, Matt Graham banged in his second goal of the night at 18:30 to tie the game at 4-4 and to set up Vlasov's heroics.

Graham had gotten Port Huron on the board late in the second period, after the Thunderbirds had scored three times in the first period in a span of 3:22 midway through the frame. Jiri Pargac scored a power play goal to open the scoring, followed by an even strength goal by Jiri Pestuka just 58 seconds later. Joe Cangelosi then added a short-handed goal to round out the Carolina scoring burst. Cangelosi also set up the winning goal with a clean face off win in the Prowlers zone.

Graham finished with four points on two goals and two assists, while Robertson added two goals an assist for the Prowlers. Cangelosi had a goal and two assists for the Thunderbirds.

Port Huron continues a busy stretch of five games in six nights, with road games in Watertown on Friday and Saturday. The next Prowlers home game is on January 12 against Mentor.

