Elmira Enforcers Dominant in a 7-3 Win Over Watertown

December 27, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





The Elmira Enforcers came into tonight's game looking to add upon their two game win streak in which they have scored a total of 8 goals, while only giving up 3. Back in the lineup tonight after being out for a period of time was the Enforcers captain Ahmed Mahfouz. In his 9 games played this season, Mahfouz has contributed 5 goals and 11 assists for a total of 16 points, and he has a plus/minus of +3 on the season. Elmira sat in 4thplace before tonight's game with a season record of 8-9-0-2.

Elmira would come out hot in the 1stPeriod, and Ahmed Mahfouz would get right back to what he does best, scoring goals. Just under five minutes into the period, Mahfouz would accept a beautiful pass on a 2 on 1 scoring opportunity and finish glove-side on the Watertown net-minder. Not even a full minute later, Dmytro Babenko would add the Enforcers second goal of the game, putting them up 2-0 very early. Continuing their impressive play, the Enforcers would add their third goal of the game before we even reached the ten-minute mark when Kyle Stevens ripped an absolute snipe of a wrist shot into the back of the net, forcing Watertown to make a very early goalie change. Not to be completely outdone though, the Wolves would come back with a goal of their own when Gavin Yates went 5-hole on the Enforcers Troy Passingham. Elmira not only lead in the score column, but they also lead in the shot column, putting up an impressive 16 shots in the 1stPeriod.

The Enforcers would come out just as hot to start the 2ndPeriod as they controlled the puck in the offensive zone with precision, and forward Cal Miska was able to put the rebound past the Watertown goalie for their fourth goal of the game. Less than a minute later it would be the Enforcers forward Kyle Stevens scoring his second goal of the game, and contributing his third point of the game, which put Elmira up 5-1. Once again like clockwork, Watertown would answer back to this goal with one of their own, as Tyler Gjurich would put the Wolves second goal of the game past the reliable Enforcers goalie, Troy Passingham. Watertown would have another opportunity to score just a couple of minutes later when they had a breakaway chance on the penalty kill, but Passingham said absolutely not as he made a gorgeous kick save and covered up the puck to end any thought of another goal. Watertown would be the next team to finish an opportunity in this high scoring affair, though, as Gavin Yates would find the Enforcers goalie out of position, and put the rebound in for his second goal of the game. Although they were leading in the shot column after the 1stPeriod, the Enforcers finished the 2ndPeriod tied for shots with Watertown, 27-27, but up on the scoreboard 5-3.

Not much happened in the score column during the first half of the 3rdPeriod, but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of action. Watertown had plenty of opportunities on the breakaway, but just couldn't slip one past Passingham. One breakway seemed especially frustrating to the Wolves as their forward Tyler Gjurich broke his stick and threw it after a Passingham save in a fit of rage. The Enforcers would have their opportunities as well, though, as they were on the power play multiple times throughout the final 20 minutes. The only goal of the period came at even strength, though, when Mitch Atkins when streaking down the ice and finished 5-hole on the Wolves goalie to put Elmira up 6-3. The Enforcers were on fire tonight, and it showed when for the third time on the night, they scored on back to back shifts after Stepan Timofeyev put their seventh goal of the game in the back of the net.

This game was one to watch for sure as we had a combined 72 shots, 35 for the Enforcers, and 37 for Watertown, with a whopping 10 combined goals. This 7-3 win for Elmira put them at 9-9-0-2 on the season, and was huge over a team who is ahead of them in the standings. Elmira will be back home on Friday and Saturday, December 28thand 29thwhen they take on Danville in a weekend series.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.