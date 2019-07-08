Prowlers Add Pair of National Champions

July 8, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Alex Gregorich and Jarrett Pfeiffer, who both were apart of Indiana Tech's NAIA national title run in March, have both signed with the Port Huron Prowlers.

Gregorich captained the Warriors in both his junior and senior season while being a force in the faceoff circle.

Pfeiffer was second on the team in scoring, finding the net 20 times, while also recording 25 assists in 31 games.

Both Gregorich and Pfeiffer are Michigan natives and are no strangers to McMorran Arena. When asked about playing in Port Huron, Gregorich stated, "Port Huron has a long history of professional hockey and the fans take great pride in their local team. Having the opportunity to play for the Prowlers and their fans in such a historic arena like McMorran is what makes this organization so special. I can't wait for the start of the season in October."

Coach Joe Pace was excited to sign two players that can continue the Prowlers winning culture. "The fact that these two know how, and expect, to win is huge. We need to be a team that expects to win a night in and night out and know what it takes to get the job done. We got to see Grego in a couple of games last season, and we definitely like his compete level and physicality. Jarret spent a couple of games in the SPHL with Quad City and has come highly recommended from everyone we've spoken to. We're excited to get on the ice and see what both of these guys can bring to the team," Pace said.

Gregorich, Pfeiffer, and the Port Huron Prowlers will open the season on October 25th against the Danbury Hat Tricks in Connecticut. The Prowlers Home Opener is November 8th when the Columbus River Dragons come to McMorran Arena.

2019-20 Season tickets are on sale now!!!

Please contact the McMorran Box office at (810) 985-6166 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2019

Prowlers Add Pair of National Champions - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.