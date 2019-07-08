Drew Blevins Hired as New VP of Communication

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are proud to announce they have hired Drew Blevins to be the team's VP of Media Relations and play-by-play voice ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Blevins will be responsible for the play-by-play of all Thunderbirds' games, hosting the weekly recap/Coaches Show, sponsorship sales, media relations, team social media, and other administrative tasks. Blevins is originally from Wake Forest, NC and has a long resume in the sports media world on his way to the Thunderbirds.

"Drew comes to us highly recommended for this spot. His demos are very professional and I think our fans will enjoy his broadcasts. He will fit right in with the Thunderbirds organization with his work ethic and determination" Thunderbirds GM Jimmy Milliken said. "Drew will start by hitting the ground to find new partners this season as he is also a Corporate Account Manager for the Thunderbirds."

Blevins had this to say.

"I'm excited for the opportunity, the Thunderbirds are a brand that is recognizable throughout the league and the region and it's special for me to be able to join this premier staff on this championship team" Blevins said. "This is a great step for me and my career. I'm looking forward to taking everything I have known from the college game and transfer it to the professional setting. I have been around hockey since I was five, either as a player or a youth coach or a broadcaster-- that can give you a lot of stories and experiences and I look forward to sharing those with the Thunderbird fan base while covering Carolina hockey."

Blevins is a 2017 graduate of North Carolina State in Communication Media and Journalism. His previous sports experience saw him serve as the voice of NC State hockey for four years as well as the voice of Carolina Eagles hockey in the USPHL.

"N.C. State taught me a lot in the classroom and outside of it. I'm in a fortunate position because I get to use my degree daily and I get to be around sports and the sport I love most of all" Blevins said. "Winston-Salem is a cool place to live because it is a big enough to feel like there is always something new, but small enough to where you feel like you always know someone. I like that a lot."

Blevins experience goes past hockey too. In his time at NC State and beyond Blevins stayed active in the collegiate sports scene calling and covering games for UNC, Duke and NC State in everything from football and men's basketball as a writer to sports like lacrosse and volleyball as a broadcaster. Blevins has also worked for different North Carolina high schools in sports broadcasting and media and served as the first ever voice of summer collegiate baseball's Wilson Tobs of the Coastal Plains League.

"Zak has left the Thunderbirds in good hands, and I have to thank he and Jimmy and Christy and all the staff for being willing to take a chance on a 24-year-old from just outside of Raleigh" Blevins said. "I've worked hard to get to this point and that hard work doesn't stop now. This is where 'rubber meets road' and I want to keep up the good work and the groundwork that this staff has established."

The Carolina Thunderbirds thank Zak DeBeaussaert for his service to the team and wish him the best of luck as he continues his broadcasting career with a different opportunity next season.

"His [DeBeaussaert's] professionalism is second to none and that's why he brought home 'Broadcaster Of the Year' last season. We wish him all the best in the future." Milliken said.

As some parting words, DeBeaussaert had this to say.

"To all of the fans who showed me an incredible amount of love last season en route to a championship, I say thank you I will never forget how special you made last season for me" DeBeaussaert said. "This isn't goodbye, just a so long for now type of thing. With any luck I'll be back in Winston-Salem years down the road, just like those great names we saw make the trek to Winston a few weeks ago."

