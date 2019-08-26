Prowlers Add Pair of Finns

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers have added a pair of Finnish born players ahead of training camp. Finnish defensemen Larri Vartiainen and goaltender Ville Kaukkila. The two both spent last year playing in Sweden but are excited to bring what they have to North America.

Vartiainen, from Kirkkonummi, Finland, has spent the past two seasons playing in Swedish Div 2 for Nynäshamns IF. The smooth skating Fin' played a portion of his junior career in Canada, for the Temiscaming Titans, where he had 37 points in just 40 games. When asked about what he expects from Vartiainen Assistant Coach Matt Graham said, "Every thing we have heard on him is positive. He's a good skater and was an offensive threat in jr. Quality defensemen are hard to come by, so we have high hopes that will translate to the professional level now for him."

Kaukkila, a 30 year old goaltender from Rauma Fin., has spent the vast majority of his career in Sweden. "He has spent this past summer training with high level players, including NHL'ers. We are excited to see how his game will translate to the smaller ice," Pace stated. "His compete level is off the charts, we are definitely excited to see what he can do."

Both Kaukkila and Vartiainen are expected to hit the ice for the Prowlers when training camp opens on October 14th (times TBA). The Prowlers Home Opener is November 8th vs the Columbus River Dragons at 7:30.

