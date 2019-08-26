Hat City on Tap in Danbury, CT

Danbury, CT - Hat City on Tap is bringing you 100+ craft beers from more than 50 breweries on Saturday, October 12, which was announced today by a partnership with Townsquare Media and Danbury Arena.

Hat City On Tap is dedicated to showcasing specialty beers and craft breweries from around the country, while also delivering authentic, craft beer-focused experiences filled with live music from the band Decade, great vendors, and delicious food. Hat City on Tap sponsors include The Danbury Hat Tricks, Captain Lawrence, New Haven Nighthawks Brewing, Ultimate Limo, Litchfield Distillery and more.

The Danbury event will take place at the Danbury Arena from 3pm - 8pm. The event will offer sampling of over 100 craft and specialty releases from more than 50 breweries. The VIP ticket features an extra hour of sampling craft beers. Some local breweries that will be in attendance are Mill House Brewing, Firefly Brewing, BAD SONS Beer Co. and many more. VIP ticket are $65 while General Admission are $40.

"We are looking forward to hosting a fantastic event for the community. We've got a great band, great partners in I95, a strong lineup of beers, and the menu is going to be tasty. Hopefully we don't blow the roof off the building." - Managing Partner Herm Sorcher.

"Our goal is to develop a series of non-traditional events beyond just the ice hockey - this is a great start in that direction and part of our overall plan to make this building a premier destination in New England." - Managing Partner Chris Buonanno.

"Craft beer and craft beer culture continues to explode in Connecticut, with breweries, brew pubs and specialty stores booming throughout the area, catered to a passionate and quickly growing fan base," said from Townsquare Media representative. "We are so excited to be part of the rich Connecticut craft beer community and bring the highest quality releases and local features to this event."

Tickets are on sale now at www.Hatcityontap.com.

