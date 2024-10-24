Prowlers Add Lacny up Front

The Port Huron Prowlers have made an addition to their forward group with Lukas Lacny signing as they prepare to hit the road this weekend. He spent the first four years of his pro career playing in the top two leagues of his native Slovakia.

The 24-year-old played 25 games last season for HC 19 Humenné in the Tipos Extraliga, the top league in Slovakia, putting up two points. He also spent 18 games at the second level split between two teams where he notched 10 points.

Lacny is part of the reason why Humenné is in the top division as he helped them to a Slovenská hokejová liga championship in 2022-23 and a promotion to the Tipos Extraliga. That season, he scored 11 goals and added nine assists in 35 regular season games before six goals in 19 playoff games. Overall, he has 57 games of experience in the top league and 78 games played at the second level.

