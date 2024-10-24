Venom Announce Three Player Transactions

NEWBURGH, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) announced three player transactions on Thursday.

Defenseman Connor Craig was activated off injured reserve and placed on the active roster. The Venom also signed defensemen Aleksandre Jirousek and Eric McDermott.

Smith is a 20-year-old from Smith Falls, Ontario. He turned pro near the end of last season and played five games with the Elmira River Sharks, producing one point, an assist in his third career game against the Binghamton Black Bears.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound defenseman played for the Elmira Impact in the USPHL Premier League before signing with the River Sharks and had 67 points (seven goals, 60 assists) in 44 games.

Jirousek is a 21-year-old from Whitehorse in the Yukon Territory. He was among the final cuts in Binghamton's training camp and looks to make his pro debut with Hudson Valley.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defenseman played nine games for Portage College last season and 62 games the previous two seasons in the KIJHL.

McDermott is another big (6-foot-4, 217 pounds), young (23 years old) defenseman. He attended training camp with the Port Huron Prowlers where he sustained an injury.

Last season, the Salem, New Hampshire, resident had 10 points (six goals, four assists) and 21 penalty minutes in 17 games with Quincy College. Two of his six goals were scored on the power play.

The Venom (0-2-0) host the Prowlers on Friday night at Ice Time Sports Complex. Game time is 7 p.m..

