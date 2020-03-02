Promising Rookie Alexander Re-Ups

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Monday the re-signing of right-handed pitcher Garrett Alexander.

Additionally, the Railroaders have signed right-handed pitcher Jake Joyce, who the club acquired from the Milwaukee Milkmen on January 3.

Alexander joined the Railroaders during the stretch run last season, making five relief appearances as a true rookie. The 23-year old finished with seven total innings of work, striking out eight while walking four and allowing ten hits. He picked up his first professional strikeout on August 18 against the Sioux Falls Canaries, and tossed two spotless frames against the Sioux City Explorers on August 23. Alexander's final appearance of the season included a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless outing against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on September 1.

Prior to signing with Cleburne, the native of Spring, Texas spent the 2019 campaign pitching for the Swift Current 57's in the Western Canadian Baseball League. Earlier in the year, Alexander wrapped up his collegiate career at Texas A&M-Kingsville, making 21 appearances and finishing 1-2 with a 2.91 ERA. In 34.0 innings, he struck out 49 and issued only 15 walks, earning Honorable Mention All-Lone Star Conference for his efforts.

As a junior in 2018, Alexander helped the Javelinas reach the Division-II College World Series, appearing 11 times out of the bullpen with a 5.40 ERA. The 23-year old began his collegiate career with parts of three years at Blinn College, including a redshirt year in 2016. He appeared in 18 total games for Blinn, finishing 0-1 with a combined ERA of 8.53.

The 6'6 right-hander was selected First Team All-Texas Collegiate League while playing for the Victoria Generals in the summer of 2018.

The signings of Alexander and Joyce give the Railroaders 18 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.

2020 Signings

INF Alay Lago

C John Nester

C Blake Grant-Parks

RHP Jesus Sanchez

INF Chase Simpson

RHP Alex Boshers

OF Angel Reyes

RHP Angelo Palumbo

LHP Michael Gunn

INF David Gonzalez

RHP Osmer Morales

LHP Rick Teasley

OF Hunter Clanin

RHP Arlett Mavare

INF Colton Pogue

RHP Edward Cruz

RHP Garrett Alexander

RHP Jake Joyce

