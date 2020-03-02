RailCats Announce Front Office Additions Including American Association's First Female Lead Broadcaster

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





Gary, IND. - The RailCats announced today the addition of two new staff members to the front office. A new voice of the RailCats and Region native Laura Hoover (Chesterton High School Class of 2015) will assume the role of Broadcaster and Media Coordinator for the team starting April 1, 2020. Hoover attended Goshen College and graduated in May 2019 with a degree in Broadcasting. During her time at Goshen, she achieved many accolades in the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System including being announced a finalist as Best Student Station Manager (TV) and Best College Radio Station (Under 10,000 Students).

"The RailCats are excited for Laura to put on the headset and provide our fans a FAN-tastic radio broadcast experience," said RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner. "Her connection to the Region combined with her passion for broadcasting made her the right person to sit in the booth."

Laura is no stranger to the radio booth. She mostly recently provided play-by-play for the Mystic Schooners Baseball Team of the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Hoover's academic time was complimented by her experience with WGCS/GCTV. Her experience includes producing games not only for WGCS/GCTV but Regional Radio Sport Network (January 2018-Present) and WDSO-FM High School Radio Station January (2013 - June 2015).

RailCats fans will be able to listen to all 100 regular season games on 95.5 WEFM and streamed online at railcatsbaseball.com.

Yvonne Lopez also joins the team as the Manager of Hospitality and Special Events. Lopez, a recent graduate of Purdue Northwest's Hospitality and Tourism Program (December 2019) brings vast hospitality experience to the front office team

"The RailCats are committed to the best of FAN-tastic Family Fun at the Steel Yard," said RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner. "We are confident Yvonne can take our premium experience to a whole new level." She will specifically oversee the day-to-day operation of the suite level and help grow a special events business segment.

The RailCats open the 2020 season on Friday, May 22 at the Steel Yard. Ticket and group packages are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL.

