Promising Reliever Cherry Signs for 2025

February 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Derrick Cherry pitching for McNeese State University

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Wednesday of right-handed relief pitcher Derrick Cherry.

Cherry made his professional debut in 2024 with the Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Frontier League, where he appeared in 25 contests, including five starts. He compiled a 2-5 record with a 7.97 earned run average and one save, based out of a very hitter-friendly ballpark in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 24-year-old transferred to McNeese State University (Lake Charles, Louisiana) for the 2023 season after three seasons at the University of Houston (Houston, Texas).

His overall college record was 7-8 with a 5.07 ERA and ten saves. The native of Baytown, Texas averaged just under a strikeout per inning pitched.

"Derrick is someone I've been following for a few years now," said manager Logan Watkins. "He's got incredible ability as a pitcher and has a really high ceiling. He's worked very hard this off season and I think once he gets with (pitching coach) Mark Brewer he can keep climbing towards what he is capable of. Between Derrick, Will Sierra, and Tylor Jans, I think we have three young rookies with a lot of potential and could be the difference in how good our bullpen is this season."

Winnipeg now has 21 players under contract for the 2025 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins April 26.

2025 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

OF Evan Alexander

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

IF Dayson Croes

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

IF Jake Guenther

RHP Tylor Jans

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Max Murphy

OF Tanner O'Tremba

RHP Aaron Shortridge

RHP Will Sierra

LHP Tasker Strobel

OF Braxton Turner

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The Home Opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2025 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

