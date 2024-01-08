Promising Outfielder Simington Returns for 2024

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday that the club had re-signed outfielder Miles Simington for the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old joined the Goldeyes in late June 2023 after beginning his professional career with the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League. In 47 games with Winnipeg, Simingon (pronounced SIHM-ing-ton) hit .329 with four home runs, ten doubles, and 21 runs batted in.

Simington came within inches of hitting for the cycle August 11 vs. Fargo-Moorhead, when RedHawks shortstop Sam Dexter robbed him of the single he needed to complete the feat. Simington did hit his first career grand slam in the game however and finished with a career-high six RBIs.

A native of Kankakee, Ilinois, Simington played college baseball at Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana) and the University of South Alabama (Mobile, Alabama).

Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins said, "I saw Miles play last year when I was with Cleburne and thought he had a lot of promise for a young player. He has a lot of tools and we hope he's ready to take that next step going into his second season as a professional."

Winnipeg now has four players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

OF Miles Simington

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

