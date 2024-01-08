Explorers Finalize Stadium Lease

January 8, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers are excited to announce that the Explorers and the City of Sioux City have finalized a long-term lease extension for Lewis and Clark Park. The agreement assures fans in the Siouxland that the Explorers will remain in Sioux City for at least the next nine years. The announcement came following many months of the Explorers and the city staff working together to present the lease to the City Council. That lease was unanimously approved by the City Council today.

"The City of Sioux City is excited to continue our partnership with the Sioux City Explorers for use of Lewis and Clark Stadium. The Explorers have been a big part of the community for 30 years, and we look forward to more professional baseball in Siouxland," said Matt Salvatore, City of Sioux City Parks & Recreation Director.

"I am thrilled that the Explorers will remain in Sioux City for many years to come. We are grateful for the support of this community and look forward to continuing to deliver a great experience each and every night at the ballpark while also being great community partners," said John Roost, Chairman of the Explorers. "We appreciate our long-standing relationship with the City of Sioux City and look forward to working with them for many years to come," Roost added.

The Explorers began play on June 22, 1993, at Lewis and Clark Park, marking a return to professional baseball in Sioux City for the first time in 33 years. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin threw out the first pitch in front of 4,457 fans, and since then, the X's have become a success story in the Siouxland on and off the field. The club spent from 1993 until 2005 in the Northern League before joining the American Association in 2006. The ballpark has welcomed 2,680,381 fans over the years while compiling an overall record of 1,399-1,380 going into the 2024 season.

On the field, the team is a perennial playoff contender under the guidance of Manager Steve Montgomery. The Explorers dugout leader is the all-time winningest manager in club history and has guided the team to the postseason in six of nine seasons, including three of the last four campaigns. The 2023 club made it to the second round of the American Association playoffs. Under Montgomery the Explorers have sent 37 players to Major League Organizations since 2014.

About the American Association: The American Association of Professional Baseball is considered the premier Major League Baseball partner league in baseball with 12 teams stretching from Texas to Canada in the middle of North America.

The Explorers are set to open their 31st season in the Siouxland at home Friday night, May 10th at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2024 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25 game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.