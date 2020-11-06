Productive College Linemates Powell, Ford Signed by the Ice Flyers

Nick Ford with Elmira College

(Pensacola Ice Flyers)

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers have announced the signing of extremely productive college linemates, Connor Powell and Nick Ford, from Elmira College for the 2020-21 season.

At 5-foot-10, 201-pound, Powell hails from Merrimack, N.H. He joined the Ice Flyers last spring at the end of his college season and played what turned out to be the final weekend set of the 2019-20 season. In those three games, he scored three times and added two assists for five points.

Throughout his collegiate hockey career, he played in 106 games and scored 64 goals, tallied 77 assists for 141 points. Powell was named to the First Team All-Conference the last two seasons and was the conference Player of the Year his junior year. That same season, he was also named to the Second Team All-American (East).

"Connor should have a great year, especially after getting a taste of pro hockey with us last season," head coach Rod Aldoff stated. "In the short time he was with us, you could see the talent he brought to the game, and he got more confident each and every shift. I am excited to see his progression this year. He is only going to get better and I believe he will be a great pro hockey player."

Powell's linemate, Ford, is entering his first full season of pro hockey as well. His stats mirrored Powell's very closely. Over 106 collegiate games, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Chicago native accumulated 63 goals and 86 assists for 149 points. He was also named to the Second Team All-Conference the last two seasons, and First Team All-Conference his sophomore year.

"Nick had an outstanding college career at Elmira College. He is well spoken of and respected by his college coach, who has high praise for both Nick and Connor," Aldoff added. "Anytime you can add a player of Nick's caliber, it only makes your team better. I know our fans will appreciate the skill and work ethic of Nick and what he will bring everyday."

Ford and Powell finished one and two respectively in scoring for Elmira for their sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

The Ice Flyers first home game is set for Wednesday, Dec. 30. For up-to-date information pertaining to player signings for the upcoming 2020-21 season, fans can download the Ice Flyers app and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

