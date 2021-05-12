Proctor, Biscuits Walk off Lookouts, 5-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (3-4) left it late, but Ford Proctor's RBI-fielder's choice in the bottom of the ninth sealed an impressive comeback, as well as the Biscuits first walk-off win of 2021 in their 5-4 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (5-3) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Tommy Romero made his second start of the season for the Biscuits, and dominated early, striking out six batters and retiring the first nine hitters he faced through the first three shutout innings.

Reds top prospect Nick Lodolo started on the other side for Chattanooga, and while the lefty coasted through the first inning, the Reds top prospect ran into trouble in the second. Proctor singled and then Seaver Whalen did the same, which brought Jim Haley to the plate. On a 3-1 offering, Haley scorched a sharp grounder back up the middle that sneaked into center field for a base hit and scored Proctor from second to put the Biscuits ahead, 1-0.

Romero would continue to punish Lookouts hitters in the fourth, striking out two more to run his total to eight over four scoreless frames before handing the ball to Jack Laboksy.

In the sixth, Miles Mastrobuoni would flex a two-out, two-run double off the top of the ribbon board in left to increase the Biscuits lead to 3-0 against Chattanooga reliever Nick Howard.

Labosky pitched well out of the bullpen, racking up three strikeouts over three innings. The right-hander's lone mistake was serving up a solo home run to left off the bat of Jose Garcia to begin the seventh inning, which cut the Biscuits' lead to 3-1.

The Lookouts weren't done though. In the eighth, an RBI-double by Mark Kolozsvary off Joel Peguero made it 3-2, and then a two-run, two-out single by Narciso Crook off Ivan Pelaez (1-0) handed Chattanooga their first lead of the night at 4-3 in the same inning.

The Biscuits would launch their comeback in the bottom of the ninth when Miles Mastrobuoni singled to center off Ryan Olson. Moises Gomez then reached on a fielder's choice before Cal Stevenson walked. Dillon Paulson was then called upon to pinch hit for Rene Pinto, and the first baseman laced an RBI-single into center to tie the game at four.

Then with runners at the corners, Proctor bounced a ball to second where the Lookouts got one out, but the Biscuits' catcher beat out the relay throw to first as Stevenson scored the winning run from third.

The Biscuits will try to get back to .500 on Thursday, May 13 when it will be Record Breaking Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway presented by ALFA Insurance. LHP Michael Plassmeyer (0-0) will tango with RHP Randy Wynne (0-0) at 6:35 PM CT.

