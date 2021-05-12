M-Braves Win Third-Straight in Series Opener at Biloxi

Biloxi, MS - Justin Dean and Greyson Jenista hit homers, and Nolan Kingham (W, 1-1) was stellar on the mound, leading to a 6-3 win over Biloxi on Wednesday night at MGM Park and a fourth straight win overall.

The M-Braves (3-4) began the season 0-4, but wins on Saturday and Sunday at home over Pensacola, turned the mood of the clubhouse in the right direction. With two more long balls on Wednesday, the M-Braves have hit eight for the season and six in the past three games.

Kingham struck out four and walked none over 5.0 innings of two-run baseball, notching his first victory of the season. He was handed a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Biloxi (1-6) plated two runs on three hits, capped by a two-run single by Bryce Turang.

In a wild fifth inning, Trey Harris and Shea Langeliers singled with one out, and after a walk to CJ Alexander, Harris scored on a fielders' choice by Drew Lugbauer. Langeliers was able to walk home after a balk by Biloxi starter Noah Zavolas (L, 0-1) to give the M-Braves a 3-2 lead.Â

Dean extended the lead with his first home run of 2021, a solo shot to left in the sixth inning.

Jenista belted a 439-foot two-run home run to right-center in the top of the eighth to extend the lead out to 6-3. The M-Braves picked up three hits in the inning off of Biloxi reliever Zach Vennaro. The homer was Jenista's second of the year.

Offensively the M-Braves had a season-high 11 hits, including three from Harris and two-hit games by Langeliers and Jenista. It was Harris' second three-hit game in his last three games. Langeliers reached base safely four times with two singles and two walks.

Mitch Stallings (H, 1) worked 1.1 innings behind Kingham and gave up a solo home run to Tristan Lutz in the sixth inning. Overall he struck out two and walked one over the outing. Brooks Wilson (H, 1) struck out four over 2.0 innings and Brandon White (S, 1) locked down the save.

Game two of the six-game series is set for Thursday night at MGM Park in Biloxi. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage starting on 103.9 FM at 6:20 pm. LHP Hayden Deal (0-1, 1.80) makes the start for Mississippi against LHP Leo Crawford (0-1, 9.00).

The Braves will return to Trustmark Park for 12 games in 13 days, May 18-30, against the Chattanooga Lookouts and Montgomery Biscuits. The homestand will feature the return of Bark in the Park, two Post-Game Fireworks Shows, and two great giveaways. On Friday, May 21, the first 1,000 fans receive a Dansby Swanson replica jersey, courtesy of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. On Friday, May 28, the Braves will wear throwback Jackson Generals jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will get a replica Generals cap, courtesy of NCADD.

For tickets and more information, be sure to visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

