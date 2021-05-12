Opening Night Spoiled by Visiting M-Braves

BILOXI, MS - Tristen Lutz continued his hot hitting to start the season, but the Mississippi Braves (3-4) pulled away from the Biloxi Shuckers (1-6) late in a 6-3 Shuckers defeat on Opening Night at MGM Park.

Biloxi's best opportunity to go in front late came in the seventh inning. With the Shuckers trailing 4-3, Payton Henry worked a one-out walk and pinch-hitter Lucas Erceg doubled to put the tying run at third and the go-ahead run at second, but Cam Devanney struck out to strand the runners in scoring position.

Mississippi added to their lead in the top of the eighth inning on a two-run homer by Greyson Jenista, his second of the season, moving in front 6-3. RHP Brandon White (S, 1) allowed a leadoff double to Shuckers' first baseman Luis Castro but retired the next three batters to secure the win for the M-Braves.

RHP Noah Zavolas (L, 0-1) made his debut for Biloxi and held the M-Braves off the board through the first two innings. Mississippi scored the first run of the game on a fielding error by Brice Turang, allowing Justin Dean to score from second.

The Shuckers responded immediately in the bottom of the third. David Fry singled with one out and Lutz doubled to the right-field gap, putting two men in scoring position for Turang, who singled to center, driving both runs home and putting Biloxi in front 2-1. M-Braves RHP Nolan Kingham (W, 1-0) shut down the Shuckers offense through the rest of his outing, retiring the final seven batters he faced.

Zavolas surrendered a pair of one out singles in the top of the fifth and was replaced by LHP Nathan Kirby. After a walk to C.J. Alexander loaded the bases, Drew Lugbauer legged out a fielder's choice that avoided an inning-ending double play, tying the game at 2-2. Kirby then balked to force in the go-ahead run, giving Mississippi a 3-2 advantage.

A solo home run by Justin Dean off Bobby Wahl added to the M-Braves lead, but Lutz connected for his second hit of the night in the bottom of the sixth, a solo home run to right field, bringing the Shuckers within a run. Lutz has now reached base safely in all seven Shuckers' game and has hit safely in six of the first seven.

The first homestand of the year continues Thursday night at 6:35 pm as the Shuckers will send LHP Leo Crawford (0-1, 9.00) to the hill opposite M-Braves LHP Hayden Deal (0-1, 1.80). It's the first Double Play Thursday of the season presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108.

