Procopio Returns for Sophomore Season

July 7, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that stand-out rookie defensemen Dominick Procopio has signed for the 2022-23 season.

Procopio's rookie season saw the defensemen from Grosse Pointe, MI play in 53 games for the Havoc and put up 21 points featuring two game-winning goals. Throughout the season, he saw time on the powerplay and penalty kill.

"Dom is a true two-way defenseman." said assistant coach Stuart Stefan, "Coming into his rookie season, we didn't know what to expect out of him but he truly cemented himself as a high-end defenseman in this league. He's a player who isn't afraid of dropping the gloves and standing up for his teammates. "

This marks the second signing for the Havoc for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on the Havoc's social media channels to keep updated!

