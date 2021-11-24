Procopio Called Up
November 24, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the call-up of Dominick Procopio to the Worcester Railers (ECHL).
In 13 games with the Havoc this season, Procopio has scored 5 points while racking up two fights and 16 total PIM.
This call-up marks the third of the season for the Havoc.
The Havoc will be back at home on Thursday, November 25th against the Birmingham Bulls.
