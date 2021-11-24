Procopio Called Up

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the call-up of Dominick Procopio to the Worcester Railers (ECHL).

In 13 games with the Havoc this season, Procopio has scored 5 points while racking up two fights and 16 total PIM.

This call-up marks the third of the season for the Havoc.

The Havoc will be back at home on Thursday, November 25th against the Birmingham Bulls.

