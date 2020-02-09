Preview: Mayhem at Fayetteville Marksmen (Game 38)

Mayhem Earn First Regulation Road Win

The Mayhem secured their first regulation win on the road last night, and it could not have come against a more opportune foe. The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are among the teams with whom the Mayhem are competing for a playoff spot, and with available points continuing to dwindle, last night's victory in regulation substantially brightened the picture for the Mayhem in the standings. After yesterday's results, the Mayhem sit just a point behind Roanoke and three points outside of a playoff spot, with Quad City and Birmingham within striking distance.

Several former Rail Yard Dawgs made their presence known throughout the game. Forward Colton Wolter tallied a goal and assist, defenseman Vojtech Zemlicka dropped the gloves with his former Captain, and goaltender Michael Stiliadis made an impression in net, stopping 34 of the 37 shots he faced. This afternoon's matchup will feature even more rivalries from teammates-turned-adversaries, as the Mayhem head to the Crown Coliseum to square off with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

The Matchup

Fayetteville has been one of the most improved teams in the SPHL this season. They are currently tied for first place with the Peoria Rivermen, have lost a league-low four games in regulation, and lead the league with an absurd 3.79 goals per game.

Just like the Mayhem, the Marksmen are playing their third game in as many days, having just hosted the Birmingham Bulls on Friday and Saturday. Jamey Hicks and company got the better of their hosts last night, edging them by a 3-2 final score and scoring two shorthanded goals in the third period. Kodi Schwarz, a former Marksmen defenseman, netted the first SHG and assisted on the second. This afternoon's game will provide ample opportunity for more of the same symbolic retribution, as three players will face off against their former squads for the first time since the big trade was made on January 28th.

Old Friends

Former Mayhem winger Stathis Soumelidis and defenseman Jarret Kup are both expected to suit up for Fayetteville today. Both players have seemingly fit in nicely, as Soumelidis has tallied four points (1G, 3A) in as many games since joining the Marksmen, and Kup has registered three (1G, 2A). Each of them have significant history with the Mayhem, and today's matchup is sure to invoke mixed feelings for all parties involved. On the other side of the equation, ex-Fayetteville defenseman Oscar Arfelt makes his first return to the Crown Coliseum since the trade, and will be playing with a chip on his shoulder, as well. The other two components of the trade, Beau McCue (F) and Brett Johnson (F), will unfortunately not be involved in today's matinee, as McCue is in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush and Johnson remains on team suspension.

Macon Mistakes Night / Pucks N' Paws

Today's game will be Macon's second of a five-game road stretch. The Mayhem will hold their next home games on Friday, February 21st and Saturday, February 22nd against Fayetteville and Birmingham, respectively. Friday has been dubbed "Macon Mistakes Night," and Saturday will be the team's annual Pucks N' Paws Night. All dogs are welcome at the Macon Centreplex for this game, and registration for our wiener dog races is available.

