Preview: Game 4: Stingrays at Everblades, June 13 at 6 PM

June 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







South Carolina Stingrays at Florida Everblades

Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4 (FLA Leads, 2-1)

Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Hertz Arena at 6 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: The Florida Everblades have the South Carolina Stingrays back against the wall, leading the best-of-5 Eastern Conference Semifinals series 2-1 after a 5-1 win in Game 3 on Saturday at Hertz Arena. The Stingrays need to prevail in Sunday's Game 4 to keep their season alive and force a deciding Game 5 on Monday night. The teams split the first two games of the series in North Charleston earlier this week, with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory for SC Monday via Dan DeSalvo's first career Kelly Cup Playoff goal and the Everblades hung on for a 5-4 decision Wednesday after allowing a big early lead to escape. Florida is the top overall seed in the ECHL's postseason tournament after capturing the Brabham Cup with an overall record of 42-19-5-3 and a points percentage at .667. South Carolina finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last six games to secure themselves a spot in the playoffs. SC has clinched a spot in the postseason 27 times in the team's 28-year history, finishing 2020-21 with a .579 points percentage. Florida controlled the regular season series against the Rays, winning 10 of the 13 meetings. The two teams are meeting in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the seventh time, with each team winning three of the previous series.

Scouting the Everblades: Florida was the ECHL's top team during the regular season, finishing with an overall record of 42-19-5-3 and a points percentage at .667 to claim the league's Brabham Cup. At home, the Blades were 25-6-3-2. Their offensive attack is led by captain John McCarron, who totaled 68 points in 66 games on a league-leading 31 goals and 37 assists. His +29 rating also led the league, as did his 43 minor penalties. Alex Kile finished second on the team with 51 points in 69 games on 25 goals and 26 assists. Forwards Joe Pendenza (18g, 30a) and Michael Huntebrinker (24g, 22a) are also a major part of the team's scoring. Defender Logan Roe continued his dominance at the ECHL level, posting 26 points (6g, 20a) as well as a +28 rating that was second-best in the ECHL. In net, Jake Hildebrand was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year after finishing fourth with a 2.40 goals-against average and third with a .923 save percentage while leading the league with 23 wins.

Kelly Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Semifinals Schedule

Game 1 - Stingrays 3, Everblades 2 (OT)

Game 2 - Everblades 5, Stingrays 4

Game 3 - Everblades 5, Stingrays 1

Game 4 - South Carolina at Florida - Sunday, June 13 at 6 p.m.

Game 5* - South Carolina at Florida - Monday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m.

*if necessary

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.