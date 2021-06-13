Florida Looks to Clinch the Series against South Carolina

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (2-1) look to finish off the South Carolina Stingrays (1-2) in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight. Florida has been dominant at home this year, posting a 26-6-3-2 record within the friendly confines of Hertz Arena. South Carolina is aiming to stave off elimination in the matchup tonight.

Game 2 Recap: Florida trailed South Carolina for just two minutes in the first period and didn't look back once they had the lead. Justin Florek got on the board for South Carolina two minutes into the game. Stefan Leblanc tied it up just under two minutes later. Blake Winiecki broke open the flood gates with a tally. Levko Koper got hot and stayed hot for the remainder of the game as he scored three consecutive goals in the second and third period to cement a hat trick and an Everblades 2-1 series lead.

Hildebrand Named Goaltender of the Year: On Thursday afternoon, Florida netminder Jake Hildebrand was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Year. Hildebrand posted one of his best seasons of his career thanks to a 23-10-1-3 record. Hildebrand is the second goaltender to win this award in the 23-year history of the Everblades. Chris Madden won the award in the 2004-05 season. His rights were traded to Florida at the trade deadline but Madden was loaned to the Providence Bruins where he finished the season. Florida's goaltending coach Josh Robinson won this honor in the 2014-15 season with the Missouri Mavericks.

Scouting the Stingrays: South Carolina has featured a mostly balanced attack through the first two games of the series with Coach Ryan Blair implementing three forward lines almost equally. Six different Stingrays have found the back of the net in the series so far, and each line has recorded a goal. Goaltender Hunter Shepard allowed five goals on 16 shots in Game 2 and was pulled after two periods. Jake Kupsky entered in the third and made six saves on six shots. Shepard was the workhorse for South Carolina in the Stingrays' late run to the postseason. Shepard had not lost a start since May 21 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

