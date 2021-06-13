Florida Headed to Game Five

ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades were slowed by the South Carolina Stingrays in game four of the series by a margin of 4-2 on Sunday night. Mark Cooper and Andrew Cherniwchan both tallied two goals for South Carolina while Alex Kile and Joe Pendenza both saw the back of the net for Florida.

FIRST STAR: Mark Cooper (SC) - two goals, +2, four shots

SECOND STAR: Andrew Cherniwchan (SC) - two goals, two shots

THIRD STAR: Joe Pendenza (FLA) - one goal, +2, three shots

Early in the first period, Stingrays' forward Andrew Cherniwchan stuffed the puck past netminder Jake Hildebrand to open the scoring on a power-play tally (3:19). Nearly ten minutes later, Mark Cooper extended it to a two-goal game when he skated past an outstretched Hildebrand and slid the puck into the back of the net (12:02). A minute and a half later, Cherniwchan added another tally off a deflection in front of the net (13:31).

Florida trimmed the deficit to two goals off a nifty backhander from Alex Kile (8:20). Mark Cooper extended the lead back to three goals when he potted an unassisted score for his second goal of the night (12:22). After the goal from Cooper, Jake Hildebrand was replaced in net by rookie Devin Cooley.

Florida began to mount their comeback in the third period when forward Joe Pendenza skated the length of the ice and buried home a backhander from the right face-off circle to bring the score to 4-2 (7:11). The comeback ultimately fell short and South Carolina forced a game five.

The Blades are back at home for game five tomorrow, Monday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. as they look to eliminate the Stingrays. Tickets for the game will go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

