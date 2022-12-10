Preview: Bobcats vs. Evansville

Tonight the Bobcats take the ice for the second time this season in Evansville as they take on the Thunderbolts. This is the second trip for the Bobcats into Indiana and the fourth time the teams play against each other this season.

Vermilion County is looking to break an eight game losing streak. Their last win was against the Fayetteville Marksmen in North Carolina on November 18th. They come into tonight sporting a 2-13-1-0 record, which places them in last place with 5 points. Evansville is on top of the SPHL with a 11-6-2 record, good for 24 points. They have also played the most games out of anyone in the league at 19.

The two teams met last Sunday at the David S Palmer Arena, with the Bobcats suffering a 4-3 defeat with a late goal in the third period by Evansville. Both teams had a rare Friday night off, so they will be fresh and ready to go tonight.

There will be some new faces in the lineup for the Bobcats. Joining the team in the last 5 days are defensemen Roy Kanda from Peoria, along with Sam Turner and Brian Kerrigan. Also joining the team this week is left wings Austin Albrecht and Jimmy Elser, plus center Emil Strom. All will be in the lineup tonight.

A key for the Bobcats tonight is to play a complete sixty minute game. Especially in the second period. The Bobcats have given up the most goals in the league in the second with 27. Also, the Bobcats need to capitalize on their man advantages. With Evansville third in the league in killing penalties, the Bobcats will have to be on their game on the power play.

After tonight's game, the Bobcats will be at home next week, hosting three games in three days. Friday and Saturday, the Knoxville Ice Bears will make their first trip to Danville. Then on Sunday, it's the Peoria Rivermen. Friday and Saturday games are at 7 PM and Sunday's game is at 4:00 PM.

You can watch all games online by going to hockeytv.com. All games both home and away can also be streamed thru the Mixlr app, which is on the front page of the website.

